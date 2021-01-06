Spurs stop 4-game skid with 116-113 victory over Clippers BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 1:13 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, defends against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, front left, defends against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV shoots next to Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Serge Ibaka defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) shoots next to Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (5) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard keeps the ball away from San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson (3) defends against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, front, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich during a timeout in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patty Mills hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.
Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Rudy Gay had 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge 14 points and Keldon Johnson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for the Spurs. They led by 24 in the first quarter and withstood an onslaught by Kawhi Leonard in the third before nearly blowing their lead in the fourth.