Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 7:38 p.m.
1 of6 Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal reacts after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis (8) after hitting a two-run home against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Houston Astros second baseman Niko Goodrum, left, falls to ground with shortstop Jeremy Pena while catching a sacrifice fly ball by Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game Saturday to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.
The Astros lost their fourth in a row.
Written By
KRISTIE RIEKEN