Spring training could be delayed for Double-A, Class A RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 9:22 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Spring training could be delayed for Double-A and Class A players if major leaguers are not vaccinated for the novel coronavirus by the time big league practice is scheduled to start in mid-February.
Major League Baseball, which has taken over operation of the minors, gave notice to minor league teams and big league clubs on Monday.