Splash Brothers send Warriors to Western Conference Finals
JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer
May 14, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given they spent the past two years watching the postseason instead of their familiar position chasing championships.
Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a title chance again.
