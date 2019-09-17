Splash Bash hosted by Parent Booster Club

Head Coach Bill Strickland, Splash Club Board members Deb Szabo, Dawn Walsh, Cathleen Kosak and Don Crecca are with members of Trumbull High's girls and boys swim and dive teams at Jennings Beach Splash Bash on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The rain held off long enough for Splash Bash 2019 to be held at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Splash Bash was the inaugural fundraising social event of Trumbull High School’s new Parent Booster Club for the swim and dive teams. Twenty-six swimmers and their families joined in on the beachfront fun and food. Generous donations of food from the guests fed the crowd of over 80 people.

A competitive Corn Hole Tournament was won by boys’ team members Liam Crecca and Anthony Lemma. Boys’ team Raj Padda’s dad Ajit was the lucky winner of the 50/5050 raffle.

All proceeds raised support THS girls’ and boys’ swim and dive teams which is the main goal of The Splash Club. The Splash Club in is its first year.

THS Head Coach Bill Strickland said, “It all began with a question from our parents — ‘Why doesn’t THS swim and dive have a parent booster club?’

Founding board members Don Crecca, Cathleen Kosak, Deb Szabo and Dawn Walsh are looking forward to work together with other parents to support the coach and the athletes.

THS Athletic Director Mike King said, “It is exciting to have our swim and dive Parent Booster Club up and running. I am grateful to the parents and wishing them good luck in their future efforts to support our athletes.”