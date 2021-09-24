Spanish Armada putts its way to an early Ryder Cup point EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Sep. 24, 2021
1 of5 Team Europe's Sergio Garcia smiles with teammate Team Europe's Jon Rahm during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Team Europe's Jon Rahm reacts after winning their foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team Europe's Sergio Garcia react after winning their foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team Europe's Sergio Garcia react after winning their foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Team Europe's Jon Rahm reacts after making a putt to win the eighth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Sergio Garcia blew a kiss to the crowd. Jon Rahm couldn't stop smiling. It was all part of a high-fiving, back-slapping, magic-filled morning for the Ryder Cup's latest iteration of the Spanish Armada.
Oh, how easy it is to find great chemistry when all those putts keep going in.