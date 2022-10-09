Southgate fears COVID-19 could wreck England's WCup hopes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up how much access players will have with their families at the World Cup amid his fears that COVID-19 could derail the team's chances of success in Qatar.
Southgate says he is also concerned about the number of players that will be available to him by the time the tournament kicks off next month due to the intense physical demands of having a midseason World Cup.