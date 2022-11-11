Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58

Coleman 2-8 2-2 8, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Madlock 3-9 0-0 8, McCoy 1-4 0-0 3, Range 2-13 0-0 4, Anderson 3-9 1-3 7, McCray 5-6 0-0 10, Posey 5-8 2-4 12, Knox 0-4 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 4-5 6. Totals 22-66 9-14 58.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed