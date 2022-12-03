Southern Cal 88, Merrimack College 40

Hamilton 6-14 2-4 17, Staton 0-5 1-4 1, DeCesare 2-6 0-0 5, Manion 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 2-5 2-2 6, Fursman 1-4 0-0 2, Wise-Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Bray 1-4 1-2 3, Melaschenko 1-5 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 15-49 6-12 40
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run