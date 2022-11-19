Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74

Jefferson 8-9 0-2 16, Tinsley 0-5 0-0 0, Benjamin 3-20 9-10 17, Leffew 7-13 3-4 21, D.Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Barton 1-4 0-2 2, Gibson 2-7 1-1 6, Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Lipscomb 0-2 0-0 0, Cordilia 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-68 15-21 74.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves