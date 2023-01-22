Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69

Morgan 1-2 2-2 4, Ellis 7-16 0-0 18, Johnson 2-5 4-4 8, Peterson 7-11 2-2 19, White 5-10 2-2 12, Dixon-Waters 0-2 2-2 2, Iwuchukwu 5-8 2-2 12, Sellers 1-3 0-0 2, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-14 77.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run