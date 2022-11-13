Southern Cal 75, Idaho St. 42

Murillo 1-5 0-2 2, Boswell 1-5 0-0 3, Bourne 7-12 4-5 19, Garnett 1-7 0-0 2, Spink 2-5 0-0 4, Bello 3-6 1-2 7, Kowalska 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-1 0-0 2, Covello 1-1 0-0 3, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-43 5-9 42
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed