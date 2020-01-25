Southern Cal 74, Washington St. 63
Hristova 3-12 2-2 10, Levy 2-2 0-0 6, Motuga 4-10 0-0 9, Murekatete 1-4 0-0 2, Molina 4-11 1-2 11, Subasic 5-11 1-1 13, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 2-3 0-0 4, Muzet 3-7 0-0 8, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 4-5 63
Overbeck 4-4 0-0 8, Pili 9-19 5-5 23, Caldwell 2-4 2-2 8, Jeune 5-15 0-0 12, Rogers 6-15 6-7 21, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Miura 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 27-63 13-14 74
|Washington St.
|15
|13
|20
|15
|—
|63
|Southern Cal
|23
|12
|16
|23
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 11-23 (Hristova 2-4, Levy 2-2, Motuga 1-5, Molina 2-4, Subasic 2-3, Muzet 2-4, Sarver 0-1), Southern Cal 7-18 (Pili 0-1, Caldwell 2-2, Jeune 2-8, Rogers 3-5, Miura 0-2). Assists_Washington St. 16 (Molina 8), Southern Cal 16 (Rogers 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 30 (Molina 2-5), Southern Cal 44 (Pili 8-13). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, Southern Cal 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_467.