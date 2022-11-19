Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48

Adika 3-4 1-1 9, Marshall 6-13 4-4 16, Sissoko 9-15 2-3 21, Littleton 4-10 3-3 12, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Love 1-5 0-0 2, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-3 0-0 3, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Bigby 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 27-62 12-13 72
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves