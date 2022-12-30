Southern Cal 69, Oregon St. 58

Adika 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 13-26 7-8 33, Sissoko 1-6 1-2 3, Littleton 5-11 0-0 13, Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 26-63 12-14 69
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run