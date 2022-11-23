Skip to main content
Southern Cal 66, Penn 60

Obi 2-8 0-0 5, Toonders 4-6 0-0 10, McGurk 5-11 0-1 10, Padilla 4-18 5-6 13, Sawyer 6-10 2-3 18, Milliman 0-2 0-0 0, Almqvist 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Groetsch 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 7-10 60

SOUTHERN CAL (5-0)

Adika 3-9 0-0 6, Marshall 7-20 5-7 19, Sissoko 7-12 4-6 18, Littleton 5-14 1-1 13, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 2-7 0-0 6, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-73 10-14 66

Penn 12 21 13 14 60
Southern Cal 10 24 18 14 66

3-Point Goals_Penn 7-24 (Obi 1-3, Toonders 2-2, McGurk 0-2, Padilla 0-7, Sawyer 4-7, Milliman 0-1, Almqvist 0-1, Caldwell 0-1), Southern Cal 4-19 (Adika 0-1, Littleton 2-7, Williams 0-5, Miura 2-6). Assists_Penn 15 (Padilla 5, Toonders 5), Southern Cal 17 (Littleton 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn 33 (Toonders 8), Southern Cal 52 (Marshall 18). Total Fouls_Penn 13, Southern Cal 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_689.

