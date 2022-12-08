Southern Cal 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 50

Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 3-6 1-1 7, Jones 1-11 2-2 4, San Antonio 1-2 2-2 5, Wrightsell 7-16 0-0 17, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Square 0-0 1-3 1, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 0-2 0, Panov 2-4 0-0 5, Carper 1-3 0-0 3, Blackmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 6-10 50.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run