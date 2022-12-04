Southern Cal 63, Oregon St. 62

Rataj 2-5 0-0 4, Ryuny 2-5 0-0 6, Marial 1-2 0-0 3, Akanno 5-9 4-4 17, Pope 4-10 0-0 11, Taylor 4-7 2-2 11, Andela 4-9 2-2 10, Bilodeau 0-4 0-0 0, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-8 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run