Southern Cal 59, Vermont 57

Fiorillo 4-10 0-1 9, Deloney 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Penn 5-12 0-0 11, Sullivan 6-13 2-3 17, Veretto 1-5 0-0 3, Hurley 1-4 1-1 4, Gibson 1-3 2-3 4, Smith 2-3 0-1 4, Ayo-Faleye 0-2 2-2 2, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 7-11 57.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves