South Korea rallies to beat Israel 6-5 in Olympic baseball RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 10:07 a.m.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Jeremy Bleich forced in the game-ending run by hitting batters with consecutive pitches in the 10th inning, and defending champion South Korea beat Israel 6-5 Thursday night to win its Olympic baseball opener.
Ryan Lavarnway homered twice for Israel, which made its Olympic baseball debut, and Ian Kinsler also went deep.