VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both ran for 100 yards and South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 27-24 on Saturday after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Eddie Ogamba's 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes their first lead of the game and the Salukis went a quick four-and-out on their only remaining possession.