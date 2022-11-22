South Dakota 68, LIU 58

Cook 1-7 3-3 5, Ndiaye 3-8 0-0 6, Burns 1-6 1-2 4, Greene 4-11 4-7 12, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Maletic 7-16 2-3 19, Fall 2-3 0-0 4, Crawford 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-60 10-15 58.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves