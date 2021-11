ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais came off the bench to score 15 points to lead five players in double figures and South Carolina Upstate held off South Carolina State 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Langlais sank 5 of 6 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Spartans (2-3). Josh Aldrich finished with 12 points and eight boards. Mysta Goodloe and Bryson Mozone contributed 11 points apiece, while freshman Jordan Gainey scored 10.