Sounders top NYCFC 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League semis TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 12:12 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák and Jordan Morris scored in the first half, Nicolás Lodeiro converted a penalty kick midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night in the first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.
The two-game, aggregate-goal series saw the Sounders take a comfortable advantage, but Seattle also allowed a key road goal to NYCFC’s Thiago Andrade in the first half that could serve as a tiebreaker in next week’s second-leg played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.