Sounders sign coach Brian Schmetzer to multiyear extension Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 6:57 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders and head coach Brian Schmetzer have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension.
Schmetzer, 58, has led the team to four appearances in the MLS Cup finals and two titles since taking over the team in 2016. He has a 67-37-24 regular-season record with Seattle and is 15-4-2 in the postseason during his tenure.