Sosa's bat, O'Neill's glove lift Cardinals over Dodgers 3-2 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 3:12 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, right, is congratulated by Nolan Arenado after scoring on a ground rule double by Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Jose Rondon is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Dylan Carlson during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, below, is forced out at second as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman throws out Justin Turner at first during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, is out at first as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols takes the throw while the sun sets during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Phil Bickford throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, steals second under the tag of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado at first during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa, right, hits and RBI single as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen, left, and catcher Will Smith, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Tyler O'Neill made a running catch for the final out and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Tuesday night.
It was a rewarding victory for the Cardinals, who found out before the game that Jack Flaherty, their ace right-hander, will be sidelined for a while due to what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.