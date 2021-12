TRUMBULL — Sophia Lowenberg’s name isn’t in the scoring summary following the High School All-American Girls’ Soccer Game between East and West standouts in Knoxville TN.

The Trumbull senior’s impact can be found in this tweet from event organizer Eric Stratman: East Girls win 5-0. East MVP is Sophia Lowenberg.

“It was so fun. I know a lot of the girls from National camps. There were insanely talented girls there. I played center back,” said Lowenberg, who will play at Boston College. “One of the directors running the event came to us while we were practicing and said the West is ready to win, that they usually win. We led 1-0 in the first. Then played well in the second half.”

An attack minded center midfielder, the 5-foot-9 Lowenberg described her style of play.

“Being a center mid, I can see the play unfolding. Things make sense,” she noted. “It’s not always getting the pretty goal. It is the build up to those goals. I like the aggression that comes with being center mid.”

Lowenberg, named to the U-17 All-Region first team, chose to attend Boston College in July of her junior year. Her official visit back in September only solidified her decision to join coach Jason Lowe’s BC team in the Division I Atlantic Coast Conference.

“My East teammate Sydney Segalla is going to BC as well,” Lowenberg said. “Sydney (Housatonic Valley) is an outside mid. I’ve never played with anyone faster than her in my life. I would not want to play against her.

“At this point, it’s not about how to play; it’s about how to play together,” Lowenberg said of the learning curve needed to excel at the next level. “We should all be technically good enough and be making correct choices. It is about finding that chemistry.”

Lowenberg found her sport early.

“I started young, as everyone does,” she said. “There was one summer when I was 8 that I moved up like two years (in competition). I realized I really, really liked it. Coaches told me I was good for my age.”

That began the progression that saw Lowenberg become a four-time All-FCIAC selection, a two-time coaches all-state pick, and a 2021 GameTimeCT All-State choice.

Center midfielders aren’t restricted by position. They use what coach’s call soccer IQ to create mismatches on offense and denial on defense. A natural facilitator, Lowenberg when needed played up top at Trumbull. Other games, she dropped to center back to help lockdown a lead.

Lowenberg said of her high school highlights: “Beating St. Joseph for the first time in like eight years. Seeing my whole team run out was a great feeling (Lowenberg scored the go-ahead goal). I went to St. Joseph my freshman year. I knew a lot of the girls. Mary Lundgren from SJ was on the East team and scored a goal.

“Playing Staples every year was also fun,” she added. “Gabby Gonzalez (Cornell University bound) goes there. She is a center back on my Connecticut Football Club team. She’s crazy talented.”

Lowenberg missed five games her senior season. First a hamstring sidelined her for three contests. Then she separated her shoulder on a red card drawing foul commited during a breakaway on Senior Night. She finished her 11-game season with eight goals and 10 assists. She totaled 33 goals and 56 assists for her career.

Trumbull coach Rich Sutherland said: “Sophia is technically a very gifted player and on her day, in my opinion, is one of the best players in the region. She will be sorely missed by our program. However, she has fully merited her scholarship at Boston College and will be looking to compete in a very strong conference in her freshman year. Sophia will be entering a truly competitive environment in the fall but I believe she will do herself proud at BC.”

“It was fun that it (scholastic career) ended like that in Knoxville,” Lowenberg said. “To have that as an ender was a good way to wrap it up. It will be fun if I can continue playing after college. I would like to play overseas when I graduate.”

