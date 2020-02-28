Son to spend time in quarantine upon return from South Korea

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min will spend some time away from the Tottenham squad once he returns from having surgery in South Korea as a precaution in relation to the virus outbreak.

Son underwent an operation on his broken arm in Seoul last week and is coming back to England “very soon,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Friday.

“He will have to follow some safety protocol," the Portuguese coach added.

The latest figures reported by South Korea’s health authority showed the country has had 2,337 cases of the rapidly spreading virus, with 16 deaths.

Mourinho said he hopes to have Son back for “some matches” at the end of this season.

The same applies to Harry Kane, who appears to be ahead of schedule on his return from a hamstring injury. There were fears he could miss the rest of the season, and maybe the European Championship for England.

“It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, (he could play) three, four, five,” Mourinho said of Kane. "Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well.”

Mourinho has been bemoaning the loss of Son and Kane in recent weeks as Tottenham battles to qualify for next season's Champions League.

