Soccer star says Amazon didn't remove racist reviews of book

The front cover of the autobiography written by English soccer player Eniola Aluko , London, England. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Soccer star Eni Aluko is condemning Amazon for not removing racist reviews of her memoir posted on the online retailer’s web site. Of the 31 reviews on Amazon, 27 gave “They Don't Teach This,” which details the discrimination Aluko faced during her England career, a one-star rating. Readers have used the platform to call the book “fiction,” “anti-white racist drivel” and accuse the Juventus forward of choosing to “play the race card” and “coming across as a racist herself.” (Rob Harris/AP) less The front cover of the autobiography written by English soccer player Eniola Aluko , London, England. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Soccer star Eni Aluko is condemning Amazon for not removing racist reviews of her ... more Photo: Rob Harris, AP Photo: Rob Harris, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Soccer star says Amazon didn't remove racist reviews of book 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Soccer star Eni Aluko is condemning Amazon for not removing racist reviews of her memoir posted on the online retailer's web site.

Of the 31 reviews on Amazon's United Kingdom site, 27 gave "They Don't Teach This," which details the discrimination Aluko faced during her England career, a one-star rating. Readers have used the platform to call the book "anti-white racist drivel" and "fiction" and accuse the Juventus forward of choosing to "play the race card" and "coming across as a racist herself."

Aluko, who is black, and her publishers have asked Amazon to delete the racist reviews but they remain on the site.

Amazon, the second largest U.S.-based, publicly-traded company, would not directly address Aluko's concerns, only saying it does not suppress reviews based on star rating.