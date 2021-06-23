Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 1:40 a.m.
1 of5 San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) is congratulated by Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham (28) slams his bat into his helmet after striking out during the third inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks up after giving up a two-run home run to San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth (9) during the first inning of a baseball game against San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) steals second base ahead of the tag of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) as umpire Mark Carlson makes the call during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2 Tuesday night.
The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep on Wednesday night.