Smith scores 26; N.C. State rolls past Austin Peay 99-50

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 26 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and North Carolina State rolled to a 99-50 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night in a season opener.

Smith shot 9 of 15 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and had five assists. Smith, a Greenville, N.C. native who averaged 16.3 points last season, was the first freshman to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-pointers made (96) since Duke’s J.J. Redick led the ACC as a rookie in the 2002-03 season.