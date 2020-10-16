Smith’s goal for Trumbull wins battle of field hockey unbeatens

Megan Smith’s goal at the end of regulation lifted the Trumbull High field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over undefeated Fairfield Warde on a rainy evening at Tetreau/Davis Field.

With 40 seconds remaining in the game, Trumbull regained possession. Senior Gigi Socci took a shot that Warde goaltender Sidney Falterer saved but ricocheted to Smith, who kept control and took a shot from about inside the circle and found the back of the goal as time expired.

Smith’s goal, her third of the season, keeps the Eagles undefeated at 5-0.

Trumbull took a 1-0 halftime lead as senior Lauren Buck tipped home a shot by Socci from the top of the circle off a penalty corner. It was Buck’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

The Mustangs started to put pressure on Trumbull and had successive penalty corners late in the third quarter. Warde’s Alexandra DiPierro converted off a rebound with 4:07 remaining. It was the first goal allowed by Trumbull in five games, a span of 283 minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, Trumbull kept the pressure on setting up Socci and Smith’s game-winning heroics.

For the game, Trumbull outshot Fairfield Warde 14 to 10 but the Mustangs held a 7-5 advantage in penalty corners.

Senior Megan McCarthy made five saves in goal for the Trumbull, while Falterer made five for Warde (4-1).

The teams will meet again on Wednesday at McDougall Stadium at 3:45 p.m.

Trumbull 2, Fairfield Warde 1

At Fairfield Warde HS - Tetreau/Davis Field

T 0 1 0 1 - 2

W 0 0 1 0 - 1

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - No scoring

2nd Quarter - T- Lauren Buck (assisted by Gigi Socci), 0:00

3rd Quarter - W - Alexandra DiPierro (assisted by Elizabeth Falterer), 4:07

4th Quarter - T - Megan Smith (assisted by Socci), 0:01

Shots on Goal: T (14), W (10)

Penalty Corners: T (6), W (8)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 5, W - Sidney Falterer, 5

Records: T 5-0; W 4-1