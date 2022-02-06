Smith, No. 9 Baylor women rally past No. 13 Texas 63-55 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 7:08 p.m.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) pulls down a rebound over Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) looks to shoot over Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) shoots under Texas guard Shay Holle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrates a win over Texas in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) and Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) drive downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and No. 9 Baylor continued its dominant run against No. 13 Texas with a 63-55 win Sunday, the Bears' second victory over the Longhorns in three days.
Baylor beat Texas 75-63 Friday night and the quick turnaround for the rematch happened because a Jan. 9 meeting had been postponed because of COVID-19 problems in the Bears program.