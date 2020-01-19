Smart scores 20, LSU beats Ole Miss to stay unbeaten in SEC

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU wiped out a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes Saturday to defeat Mississippi 80-76 and remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

LSU (13-4, 5-0) converted 24 of 27 free throws (88.9%), including two apiece by Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays in the final 24 seconds to complete the comeback. Emmitt Williams scored 17 points while Mays and Taylor had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Breein Tyree had a career-high 36 points for Ole Miss (9-8, 0-4), including a layup for a 67-61 lead with 6:57 left before the decisive rally by LSU.

Blake Hinson scored 13 points and Khadim Sy added 10 points for Mississippi.

Tyree was 9 of 9 from the free-throw line but the Rebels finished a season-worst 9 of 19 (47%), including seven consecutive misses to open the second half. Ironically, Ole Miss went into the game leading the SEC in free throw percentage, hitting 45 of 53 (85%) in conference play, before cooling off against the Tigers.

LSU shot 24 of 57 (42%) from the field, including 8 of 21 (38%) from 3-point range, including four by Smart. Ole Miss was 29 of 65 (45%) from the field, 9 of 23 (39%) from 3, but could not overcome the poor free throw shooting and a 47-31 rebounding edge by the Tigers.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Opportunity keeps knocking for the league-leading Tigers, with three of the next four games at home. Throw in a road date with Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and LSU is in position to pad its NCAA Tournament resume and likely return to the Top 25 poll by the end of the month.

Ole Miss: January has included injuries, illness or suspensions that sidelined three starters for at least one game and not coincidentally, the Rebels are 0-5. To complicate matters, three of the next four games are on the road, with a home date with No. 4 Auburn as the exception.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host Florida on Tuesday.

Ole Miss: Visits Tennessee on Tuesday.

