Small leads Tarleton to easy win over Arlington Baptist
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.
Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.
Da’vione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.
