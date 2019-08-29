Slugging Twins set road HR record in 10-5 rout of White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Cave led off the third with drive off Dylan Cease to give Minnesota 139 homers away from home, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by San Francisco in 2001. Cron, the next hitter, followed with a homer to center.

Cave added a shot in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game, increasing the Twins' overall total to 261. The record for homers in a season, 267, was set last year by the New York Yankees.

Cron doubled and had three RBIs in a three-hit afternoon, and Nelson Cruz drove in in three runs as the AL Central leaders won their fifth straight. In sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.

