Slingsby's Australia does well at home in SailGP Sydney
1 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby competes in the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, USA SailGP Team helmed by Jimmy Spithill competes in the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, Spain SailGP Team co-helmed by Florian Trittel and Phil Robertson competes in the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, the SailGP F50 catamaran fleet sails on Race Day 1 of the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, the SailGP F50 catamaran fleet sails on Race Day 1 of the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, Australia SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby sails past the Sydney Opera House during a practice race for the Australia Sail Grand Prix, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 In this image provided by SailGP, Britain SailGP Team helmed by Ben Ainslie competes in the Australia Sail Grand Prix off Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Bob Martin/SailGP via AP) Bob Martin/AP Show More Show Less
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia recovered from a poor start to score a vital race win on the first day of SailGP racing on Sydney Harbour, as two of its biggest rivals were involved in a damaging collision.
Tom Slingsby’s Australian team finished third and seventh in the first two races and were sitting sixth on the Sydney event standings, with only the top three after Saturday’s two remaining fleet races to qualify for the final.