Singing swimmer Simpson into final at Aussie Olympic trials June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 11:15 p.m.
1 of4 Cody Simpson rests after swimming in the Men's 100-meter Freestyle Heats at the Australian Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic qualification at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and singer Simpson were listed side-by-side in the promotional billing for a documentary series series ahead of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP) Dave Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Kyle Chalmers looks on after swimming the Men's 100-meter Freestyle Heats at the Australian Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic qualification at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Olympic champion Chalmers and singer Cody Simpson were listed side-by-side in the promotional billing for a documentary series series ahead of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP) Dave Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Kaylee McKeown, right, reacts with Minna Atherton after setting a new World Record in the Women's 100m Backstroke Final at the Australian Swimming Trials for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games qualification, at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Adelaide, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP) Dave Hunt/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Singer Cody Simpson, second from right, watches an Orlando Magic game from his court-side seats during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. Simpson was dominating attention ahead of Australia’s Olympic swimming trials, until Maddie Groves pulled out of the six-day meet following a series of social media posts condemning “misogynistic perverts” in the sport. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Singer Cody Simpson has qualified for the 100-meter butterfly final at the Australian Olympic swim trials but will need to vastly improve on his time in Thursday night's final to be considered for the Tokyo Games.
Simpson was in the fast heat to lead off the program. He placed third in his preliminary race in a personal-best time of 52.84 seconds, taking almost a second off his previous mark. It was good enough for a spot in the final behind the fastest qualifier Matt Temple's 51.79.