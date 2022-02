MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Simon had 19 points to lead five UT Martin players in double figures as the Skyhawks romped past Southeast Missouri 84-63 on Thursday.

Mikel Henderson added 17 points for the Skyhawks (8-15, 4-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Bernie Andre pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds. KK Curry finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Chris Nix scored 10.