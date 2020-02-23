Siena takes lead late, holds on for 62-59 win at Fairfield

Recommended Video:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Elijah Burns scored 15 points and Jalen Pickett added 14 with five assists as Siena grabbed a late lead and held on, defeating Fairfield 62-59 on Sunday.

A 3-pointer by Jordan King, who was 3-for-3 from distance, helped Siena (15-10, 11-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) take the lead for the first time in the second half, 52-51 with five minutes remaining. Another triple from King gave the Saints a seven-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Manny Camper scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season and also made all eight free throws as Siena converted 20 of 23 from the line.

The win was a fifth in a row for Siena, which began the streak defeating Fairfield 65-49 on Feb. 7.

Vincent Eze led the Stags (11-16, 7-9) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Taj Benning added 11 points.

Siena visits Quinnipiac on Wednesday. Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25