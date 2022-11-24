Siena 80, Florida St. 63

Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves