Siena 75, Albany (NY) 62

Beagle 2-5 5-7 9, Davis 5-10 0-0 10, Patel 2-3 0-0 5, Drumgoole 6-12 5-7 22, Hutcheson 3-8 2-2 10, Little 0-4 0-0 0, Reddish 1-4 0-0 2, Amica 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Edmead 0-2 0-2 0, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0, Neely 0-2 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-18 62.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed