Siena 70, Niagara 64

Baer 1-3 0-0 3, Stormo 8-12 4-4 20, Billups 0-1 1-2 1, McCollum 8-18 9-12 27, Platek 5-6 0-0 13, Eley 2-6 0-0 4, Gribben 1-4 0-0 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-18 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run