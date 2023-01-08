Siena 68, Rider 63

James 3-12 3-4 9, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Betrand 2-5 3-5 7, Murray 9-17 0-0 20, Powell 3-9 2-2 9, Ingraham 5-6 2-6 12, McKeithan 2-4 0-0 4, Bladen 1-3 0-0 2, Blue 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-17 63.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run