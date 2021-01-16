Short-handed Clippers manhandle Kings 138-100 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 12:43 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and six assists in three quarters, Paul George scored 26 and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers manhandled the Sacramento Kings 138-100 on Friday night.
The Clippers have won 15 consecutive road games against the Kings. Los Angeles hasn’t lost in Sacramento since March 19, 2013.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN