Shooting star: Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 7:37 p.m.
1 of6 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots as players warm up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, watches from the bench during the second half of an opening night NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket with Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) and Joe Harris (12) defending during the 2nd quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, former teammates, greet each other at center court before an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince (2) and Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defend Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as Curry looks to shoot during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) watchs as Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State's game Sunday game at Chicago.
The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility. Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward.