Shibuno passes big test and hangs on to lead in Women's Open DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 6:34 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Hinako Shibuno passed a big test Saturday in a classic U.S. Women's Open that put a premium on par, keeping the lead with a 3-over 74 going into a final round at Champions Golf Club that figures to be the toughest of all.
Shibuno led by four shots when she made her lone birdie on the par-5 fifth hole, and then it was a matter of hanging on for dear life on a rain-softened course that made it tough to control shots with splatters of mud on the golf ball.