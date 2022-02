COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had a career-high 41 points — including a tightly-contested tying 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in regulation — as Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 100-92 in overtime on Saturday night.

Sheppard, who made 14-of-17 free throws and grabbed six rebounds, scored eight points in a 12-2 run to open the extra period.