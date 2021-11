SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns then fired a 55-yard scoring strike to Naveon Mitchell with 58 seconds left in the game to lift Missouri State to a 34-27 victory over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday.

Shelly's game-winning throw came after the Panthers' Theo Day and Deion McShane teamed up for two late touchdowns to knot the score at 27.