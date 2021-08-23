Shaw hits grand slam as Red Sox beat Rangers 8-4 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday.

Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston’s bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.